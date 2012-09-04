India's Adani gives final approval for $4 bln Australia coalmine
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. stocks cut losses and the Nasdaq turned positive on Tuesday as Apple Inc hit a session high after an announcement that it would hold a press event next week sparked speculation it was about to unveil an updated version of its smartphone.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 49.49 points, or 0.38 percent, to 13,041.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.60 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,403.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.69 points, or 0.06 percent, to 3,068.66.
SYDNEY, June 6 India's Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday that it has given final investment approval for the Carmichael mine and rail projects in Queensland.
June 6 Gold held steady early Tuesday, hovering close to a more than six-week high hit in the previous session, on weaker Asian stocks and amid tapered expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,280.60 per ounce at 0105 GMT. On Monday, it hit a peak of $1,283.27 an ounce, its highest level since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery rose 0.1 percent to $1,283.6 an ounc