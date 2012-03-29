NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. stocks extended losses on Thursday, with the Nasdaq falling 1 percent after jobless claims data failed to meet heightened market expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 79.99 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,046.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.61 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,392.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.08 points, or 1.00 percent, at 3,073.88.