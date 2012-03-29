US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. stocks extended losses on Thursday, with the Nasdaq falling 1 percent after jobless claims data failed to meet heightened market expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 79.99 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,046.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.61 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,392.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.08 points, or 1.00 percent, at 3,073.88.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: