NEW YORK, April 18 The Nasdaq turned positive on Wednesday, helped by strength in large-cap Internet shares Amazon.com Inc and Yahoo Inc.

Stocks opened lower, weighed by Intel Corp and International Business Machines Corp, which reported results late Tuesday. Yahoo topped expectations, sending shares up 2.8 percent to $15.43.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.50 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,092.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was off 1.39 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,389.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.12 points, or 0.00 percent, at 3,042.94.