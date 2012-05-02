NEW YORK May 2 U.S. stocks cut losses at midday on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq turning positive.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.30 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,253.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index took off 4.36 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,401.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.99 points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,054.43.