NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. stocks extended their losses on Monday, with the Nasdaq briefly falling 1 percent as a political impasse in Greece heightened concerns about Europe's debt crisis and fears mounted about an economic slowdown in China. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 139.97 points, or 1.09 percent, at 12,680.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 14.87 points, or 1.10 percent, at 1,338.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 29.00 points, or 0.99 percent, at 2,904.82.