NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, erasing earlier gains that came on strong results from Cisco Systems.

While shares of Cisco stayed sharply higher, all three major indexes fell, continuing a recent trend where equities have been unable to hold onto early gains amid concerns about impending U.S. budget discussions and a debt crisis in Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 52.68 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,703.50. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.67 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,369.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.25 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,880.64.