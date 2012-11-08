NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. stocks added to losses and the Nasdaq briefly fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as worries about the "fiscal cliff" threatening the economic recovery mounted.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 87.70 points, or 0.68 percent, at 12,845.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.87 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,382.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.28 points, or 0.96 percent, at 2,909.00.