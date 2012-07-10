NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks added to losses in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1 percent following losses in chipmaker shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 105.16 points, or 0.83 percent, at 12,631.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.40 points, or 0.92 percent, at 1,340.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.98 points, or 1.06 percent, at 2,900.79.