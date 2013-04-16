NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. stocks extended gains, with the Nasdaq composite index climbing 1 percent, rebounding from sharp declines in the prior session as gold prices stabilized.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 103.98 points, or 0.71 percent, to 14,703.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 13.41 points, or 0.86 percent, to 1,565.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 30.05 points, or 0.93 percent, to 3,246.54.