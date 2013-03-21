NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. stocks extended losses in afternoon trading on Thursday, pushing the Nasdaq down 1 percent, with Oracle the biggest drag on the Nasdaq 100 a day after its quarterly results sharply missed expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 116.80 points, or 0.80 percent, to 14,394.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 13.98 points, or 0.90 percent, to 1,544.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 35.36 points, or 1.09 percent, to 3,218.83.