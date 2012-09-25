NEW YORK, Sept 25 The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday and the Dow and S&P 500 extended losses, led by declines in Apple shares

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.64 points, or 0.55 percent, at 13,484.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.04 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,445.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 33.21 points, or 1.05 percent, at 3,127.57.