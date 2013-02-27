UPDATE 13-Truck bomb kills at least 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. stocks extended gains, with the Nasdaq up about 1 percent, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke repeated his strong support for the Fed's stimulus efforts.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 96.77 points, or 0.70 percent, at 13,996.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 11.93 points, or 0.80 percent, at 1,508.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 30.75 points, or 0.98 percent, at 3,160.39.
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Recasts, adds quote)