BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels gets 5000 wheel order from Europe
* Says co expects order to be repeat order in current financial year
NEW YORK, April 29 U.S. stocks extended gains on Monday, with the Nasdaq briefly 1 percent higher while the Dow and S&P 500 were at session highs, boosted by gains in large-cap technology companies such as Apple Inc, IBM and Microsoft Corp.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 84.97 points, or 0.58 percent, to 14,797.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 10.82 points, or 0.68 percent, to 1,593.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 32.26 points, or 0.98 percent, to 3,311.52.
* Says co expects order to be repeat order in current financial year
KABUL, May 31 At least nine people were killed and more than 90 wounded were taken to Kabul hospitals after a huge car bomb exploded in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, a public health official said, and the casualty total could rise.