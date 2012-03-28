US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, March 28 The Nasdaq fell more than 1 percent in afternoon trading on Wednesday, adding to earlier losses driven by data showing weaker-than-expected durables orders and a drop in oil prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 121.13 points, or 0.92 percent, at 13,076.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 14.50 points, or 1.03 percent, at 1,398.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.61 points, or 1.01 percent, at 3,088.74.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.