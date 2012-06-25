NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. stocks extended losses on Monday, with the Nasdaq down more than 2 percent as investors were reluctant to buy risky assets ahead of a European Union summit later this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 169.76 points, or 1.34 percent, to 12,471.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 24.46 points, or 1.83 percent, to 1,310.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 61.74 points, or 2.13 percent, to 2,830.68.