US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, April 18 The Nasdaq briefly turned positive and the Dow and S&P 500 pared losses late Wednesday afternoon, with shares of Apple and Amazon helping to support technology shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 62.40 points, or 0.48 percent, at 13,053.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.95 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,387.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.66 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,040.16, after briefly rising about 0.1 pct.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.