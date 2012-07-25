NEW YORK, July 25 The Nasdaq edged into positive territory in afternoon trading on Wednesday, with shares of Altera and Broadcom helping to lead the way higher. The Dow and S&P 500 were also trading higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 99.03 points, or 0.78 percent, at 12,716.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.73 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,342.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.36 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,865.35.