NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks mostly rose on Thursday after China's central bank cut bank lending and deposit rates, but indexes were well off their session highs and the Nasdaq Composite turned negative as comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed hopes for further stimulus measures.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 61.91 points, or 0.50 percent, to 12,476.70. The S&P 500 Index gained 2.93 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,318.06. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 2.63 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,842.09.

Major indexes had risen more than 1 percent shortly after the open.