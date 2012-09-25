FTSE falters as election looms, travel stocks down - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks gave up early gains and edged slightly lower on Tuesday after major U.S asset manager BlackRock said the strong equity rally this year has run its course.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 26.00 points, or 0.19 percent, to 13,532.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.62 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,454.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 5.67 points, or 0.18 percent, to 3,155.11.
LONDON, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to open)