NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S. stocks turned negative on Monday, dragged lower by financial and housing shares and a reversal of early market gains based on voting in Italy where there were fears of a hung parliament that could undermine stability in the euro zone.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 5.26 points or 0.04 percent, to 13,995.31, the S&P 500 lost 0.24 points or 0.02 percent, to 1,515.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.8 points or 0.18 percent, to 3,167.61.