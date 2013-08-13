NEW YORK Aug 13 U.S. stocks turned negative and fell to session lows in morning trading on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its sixth negative session out of the past seven.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.11 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,347.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.22 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,683.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 19.34 points, or 0.53 percent, at 3,650.62.