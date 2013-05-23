NEW YORK May 23 The New York Stock Exchange said after a review of trades in American Electric Power and NextEra Energy in the first minute of trading on Thursday, it has determined that all of the trades will stand.

However, it said all trades in AEP at or below $46.03 in that period, and all trades in NextEra at or below $76.19 will be marked with an "Aberrant Report Indicator," according to an NYSE statement.

The shares fell more than 50 percent each at the opening.