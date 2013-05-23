Norway keeps crown purchases unchanged at NOK 850 mln per day
OSLO, May 31 Norway's central bank will keep its daily sale of foreign currency unchanged in June, it said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK May 23 The New York Stock Exchange said after a review of trades in American Electric Power and NextEra Energy in the first minute of trading on Thursday, it has determined that all of the trades will stand.
However, it said all trades in AEP at or below $46.03 in that period, and all trades in NextEra at or below $76.19 will be marked with an "Aberrant Report Indicator," according to an NYSE statement.
The shares fell more than 50 percent each at the opening.
* Says Q1 consolidated profit after income tax and non-controlling interests 10.076 mln eur, vs loss of 4.780 mln eur a year earlier