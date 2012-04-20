A Wall Street sign is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks pared gains on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite trading flat as a 2-percent decline in shares of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and in the semiconductors sector weighed on the tech-heavy index.

SanDisk Corp SNDK.O dropped more than 12 percent a day after the chip maker sounded its second revenue warning in as many quarters.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 75.87 points, or 0.59 percent, to 13,039.97. The S&P 500 Index rose 4.56 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,381.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 3.35 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,010.91.

