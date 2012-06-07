The Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange is pictured March 27, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose 1 percent at the open on Thursday after the Chinese central bank cut bank lending and deposit rates, fueling hopes of simultaneous action to aid a flagging global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 132.45 points, or 1.07 percent, to 12,547.24. The S&P 500 Index gained 13.57 points, or 1.03 percent to 1,328.70. The Nasdaq Composite added 26.02 points, or 0.91 percent, to 2,870.74.

The surprise move by China's central bank comes a day after hopes of more stimulus by central banks drove U.S. stock indexes up more than 2 percent in a sharp turnaround from recent heavy losses.

