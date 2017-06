NEW YORK U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday after a four-day run of gains as investors awaited the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.21 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,831.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.04 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,356.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.70 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,928.06.

(Reporting By Angela Moon, editing by Dave Zimmerman)