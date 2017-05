A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange after the opening bell in Lower Manhattan, New York May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Wednesday after the latest data on manufacturing came in weaker than expected.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 39.63 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,175.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.89 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,647.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.04 points, or 0.15 percent, at 3,457.57.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)