India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).
NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as traders fretted that strong labor market and economic growth data could make the Federal Reserve push forward a timetable to wind down its asset purchases program.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.34 points, or 0.15 percent, to 15,865.43, the S&P 500 lost 2.24 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,790.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.537 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,040.538.
TOKYO Bank of Japan board members said easy monetary policy will be in place for some time because consumer price growth is still distant from the central bank's 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions from their March 15-16 meeting showed on Monday.
U.S. stocks were well off session lows on Monday as investors sought bargains after a rough start on Wall Street following the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action.