Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday, led by energy and healthcare shares, with the S&P 500 nearing resistance at its record high set last month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 47.2 points, or 0.29 percent, to 16,150.5, the S&P 500 gained 5.77 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,842.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.706 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,278.116.

The S&P faces technical resistance in the 1,850 area, near its record closing and intraday highs set January 15.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)