Looming risks subdue Asia stock investors after stellar quarter
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a second straight advance, ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 104.55 points, or 0.64 percent, at 16,427.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.22 points, or 0.66 percent, at 1,869.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 37.38 points, or 0.90 percent, at 4,193.14.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
ZURICH Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner faces his toughest shareholder meeting to date this week following an investor revolt over bonuses and losses totalling 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.7 billion) since 2015.