NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday data as from around the world pointed to improving economic conditions and Procter & Gamble reported strong results.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.85 points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,554.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.96 points, or 0.53 percent, at 1,694.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.56 points, or 0.79 percent, at 3,654.93.