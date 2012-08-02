NEW YORK Aug 2 U.S. stocks opened lower on
Thursday following disappointing comments from Mario Draghi, the
president of the European Central Bank.
At a press conference, Draghi said the ECB would draw up a
mechanism in the coming weeks to make outright purchases to
stabilize stressed euro zone borrowing costs. The statement
disappointed investors who had been hoping for strong action
following his recent comments to "do whatever it takes" to save
the euro.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 56.99
points, or 0.44 percent, at 12,914.07. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.82 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,367.32.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 22.99 points, or
0.79 percent, at 2,897.22.