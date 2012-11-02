NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as U.S. employers stepped up hiring in October, with a stronger-than-expected payroll report serving as a hopeful sign for a lackluster economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 51.22 points, or 0.39 percent, at 13,283.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.87 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,432.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.21 points, or 0.31 percent, at 3,029.27.