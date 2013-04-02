BRIEF-Autolite India approves conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Tuesday ahead of factory orders data, putting the S&P 500 within striking distance of its all-time intraday high.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 59.21 points or 0.41 percent, to 14,632.06, the S&P 500 gained 7.04 points or 0.45 percent, to 1,569.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.09 points or 0.59 percent, to 3,258.27.
The S&P all-time high is 1,576.09, set Oct. 11, 2007.
March 28 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, a day after hitting six-week lows, as investors looked beyond President Donald Trump's first major legislative stumble and focused on his promise of tax reforms.
* Gets members' nod to give security for jindal stainless ltd via pledge of shares of JSL held by co in favour of SBIcap trustee