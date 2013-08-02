NEW YORK Aug 2 U.S. stocks edged slightly lower
on Friday after the July payroll report came in weaker than
expected.
While the news pointed to continued struggles in the labor
market, it also suggested the U.S. Federal Reserve could become
more cautious about drawing down its economic stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 61.55
points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,566.47. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.75 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,703.12.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.87 points, or 0.19
percent, at 3,668.87.