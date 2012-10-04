NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday after labor market data came in within expectations and following encouraging comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on tools to tackle the region's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 40.66 points, or 0.30 percent, to 13,535.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.54 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,454.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.45 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,140.68.