NEW YORK Dec 4 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as the market remains hostage to negotiations in Washington on how to avert a "fiscal cliff" that could push the U.S. economy into recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 1.38 points, or 0.01 percent, to 12,964.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 0.92 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,408.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 3.94 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,998.26.