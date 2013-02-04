NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, dipping after a recent rally that took the S&P 500 to a five-year high and the Dow to 14,000 for the first time since October 2007.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.67 points, or 0.42 percent, at 13,951.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.84 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,506.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.33 points, or 0.58 percent, at 3,160.77.