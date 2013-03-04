NEW YORK, March 4 Wall Street edged lower at the open on Monday as worries about the prospects for global economic growth prompted investors to step back from equities that are within reach of record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 14.36 points, or 0.10 percent, to 14,075.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 3.29 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,514.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 10.40 points, or 0.33 percent, to 3,159.35.