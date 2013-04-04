BRIEF-XTD says NDTV to Provide Content for its system demonstration in India
* NDTV will provide content to billboard-size digital tv screens installed by xtd in delhi metro rail network.
NEW YORK, April 4 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday as aggressive action by the Bank of Japan and supportive comments by U.S. officials indicated continued support for the market.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.80 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,565.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.91 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,554.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.79 points, or 0.18 percent, at 3,212.81.
