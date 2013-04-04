NEW YORK, April 4 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday as aggressive action by the Bank of Japan and supportive comments by U.S. officials indicated continued support for the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.80 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,565.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.91 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,554.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.79 points, or 0.18 percent, at 3,212.81.