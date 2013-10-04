NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, though the uncertain outcome of a partial U.S. government shutdown continued to worry investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.13 points, or 0.03 percent, to 15,001.61, the S&P 500 gained 0.98 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,679.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.226 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,777.569.