NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday in what could be a choppy session as traders struggled with the outcome of emergency talks among the Group of Seven industrialized nations to tackle a deepening euro zone crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 16.01 points, or 0.13 percent, to 12,085.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 2.87 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,275.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 7.05 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,752.96.