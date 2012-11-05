NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as cautious traders awaited Tuesday's presidential election to place bets on which sectors are likely to perform better depending on which political party wins.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.73 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,067.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.85 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,411.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.97 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,980.17.