Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent at the open on Friday, following a payroll report that was much weaker than expected, the latest in a series of reports to indicate that economic growth may be losing momentum.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 164.09 points, or 1.12 percent, at 14,442.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 20.07 points, or 1.29 percent, at 1,539.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 54.48 points, or 1.69 percent, at 3,170.50.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)