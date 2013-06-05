BRIEF-Poly Medicure approved allotment of bonus shares
* Says approved allotment of bonus equity in the ratio of 1:1 to members holding shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ntOP3Y) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stocks opened lower after data showing job growth remained sluggish did little to ease concerns the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its economic stimulus program.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 55.41 points, or 0.37 percent, to 15,122.13. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 6.44 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,624.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 14.33 points, or 0.42 percent, to 3,430.93.
March 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Wednesday as Britain submits formal notice of its intention to leave the European Union, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Mar 27) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% ----------------------------------------