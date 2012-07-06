NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday after a payrolls report that showed U.S. employers hired at a weaker-than-anticipated pace in June.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 106.11 points, or 0.82 percent, to 12,790.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 10.69 points, or 0.78 percent, to 1,356.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 19.23 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,956.89.