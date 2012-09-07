NEW YORK, Sept 7 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors weighed the chances a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report will spur the Federal Reserve to launch another round of economic stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.71 points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,305.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 2.84 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,434.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 5.62 points, or 0.18 percent, at 3,130.19.