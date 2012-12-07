NEW YORK Dec 7 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday in the wake of data showing U.S. employment grew more than forecast in November, defying expectations of a sharp pull back relating to Superstorm Sandy.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 57.29 points, or 0.44 percent, to 13,131.33. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 6.09 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,420.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 13.69 points, or 0.46 percent, to 3,002.96.