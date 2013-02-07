BRIEF-TVS Motor Co May total sales up around 16 pct
* Says May total sales of 282,007 vehicles versus 243,783 vehicles last year
NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday after a trend gauge in weekly jobless claims signaled modest economic improvement and retailers posted mixed monthly sales.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.06 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,975.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.67 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,511.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.68 points, or 0.05 percent, at 3,166.80.
* Seeks members' nod for raising of funds by way of issue of securities up to INR 1 billion