NEW YORK, March 7 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday as investors attempted to push the rally further after the latest economic data suggested a pick-up in the labor market recovery.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 11.44 points, or 0.08 percent, to 14,307.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 1.43 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,542.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 3.00 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,225.37.