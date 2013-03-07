Italy outperforms European shares after GDP surprise
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
NEW YORK, March 7 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday as investors attempted to push the rally further after the latest economic data suggested a pick-up in the labor market recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 11.44 points, or 0.08 percent, to 14,307.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 1.43 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,542.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 3.00 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,225.37.
