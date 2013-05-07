NEW YORK May 7 U.S. stocks edged up on Tuesday with the S&P 500 setting yet another record, led by gains in energy and tech sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.66 points, or 0.15 percent, at 14,991.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.79 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,620.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.83 points, or 0.08 percent, at 3,395.80.