BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
NEW YORK May 7 U.S. stocks edged up on Tuesday with the S&P 500 setting yet another record, led by gains in energy and tech sectors.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.66 points, or 0.15 percent, at 14,991.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.79 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,620.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.83 points, or 0.08 percent, at 3,395.80.
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as gains in technology and healthcare shares more than offset the impact of a steep fall in oil prices.